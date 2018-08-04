Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal Should Keep Away From Lalu Yadav's : JDU

Arvind Kejriwal with Lalu Yadav at an event. (File photo)

The JD(U) today asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to keep away from the RJD's agitation tomorrow to protest the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, saying they were known for "value-based politics" while the Lalu Prasad-led party was known for "jungle raaj and crimes".

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav plans to hold a dharna and candle light march in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi tomorrow against the case in his bid to target JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He has also invited Mr Gandhi and Mr Kejriwal to join the event.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi asked the two leaders to keep away from the event and said that they were known for "value-based politics" while the RJD was known for "jungle raaj and crimes".

He said all accused in the case were arrested and the CBI is probing the case, besides the Supreme Court had also taken cognizance of the crime.

"What does he want now," he asked, referring to Mr Yadav's planned protest.

Mr Gandhi and Mr Kejriwal would only harm their image if they join an event organised by the RJD which, he alleged, had many criminals among its ranks.

The JD(U) was a BJP ally but the relations between the two party had been far from smooth of late.