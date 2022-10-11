Rahul Gandhi And Several Stages Of A Push-up During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi and the two Congress leaders in various stages of a push-up

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra has served up several viral photos, here's another - 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi performing push-ups on a road in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and a child are seen in various stages of a push-up, with only Mr Gandhi standing out as the one performing it correctly. Party colleague Randeep Surjewala, who shared the images, echoed the same sentiment.

"The one full and two half pushups!" Mr Surjewala captioned the picture.

Earlier images showed Rahul Gandhi running hand-in-hand with 75-year-old party veteran Siddaramaiah. In another picture from the yatra, Mr Gandhi did a short sprint with DK Shivakumar, who ran holding the party flag.

In another heartwarming picture, the Congress leader was seen tying mother Sonia Gandhi's shoelaces. The 75-year-old joined Rahul Gandhi's march in Mandya and walked a short distance surrounded by a large crowd of slogan-shouting party workers. This was Mrs Gandhi's first public outing after a Covid infection earlier this year. She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in 2016.

Yet another picture that went crazy viral was Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally braving the rain in Karnataka.

The Congress's nationwide campaign, which began in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Karnataka on September 30.

Rahul Gandhi plans to walk 3,570 km through 12 states in his campaign to "unite India" and send a message against what he calls the "divisive politics" of the BJP. The Congress MP plans to travel towards the north after walking through three southern states.