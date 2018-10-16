Live: Rahul Gandhi Visits Gurudwara As He Begins Madhya Pradesh Tour Day-2

Rahul Gandhi has been constantly attacking the BJP over Rafale deal, among other issues.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 16, 2018 12:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

New Delhi: 

Poll mood has set in Madhya Pradesh and both BJP and Congress have been actively campaigning in the state ahead of assembly elections. 

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday began his two-day tour to the poll-bound state and at an election rally, he yet again lashed at the central government over the Rafale deal, which has kicked up a political firestorm in the past few weeks. He also continued the attack on the Modi-government on the GST. But before he began training his guns at the NDA government at the centre on day-1 of his two-day Madhya Pradesh visit, he visited the Achleshwar Temple in Gwalior.

To counter Mr Gandhi's attacks, Mr Shah is also in Madhya Pradesh. Mr Shah on Monday said the state elections in Madhya Pradesh was an opportunity to overthrow Congress. 

Here are the live updates of the election campaign:


Oct 16, 2018
12:26 (IST)
Glimpses Of Rahul Gandhi's Gurudwara Visit
Oct 16, 2018
12:23 (IST)
Reached Out To Mayawati Again, She Has Decided To Go Alone: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today, while speaking to NDTV, said Congress did reach out to Mayawati after she said won't ally with Congress for 2019. "But she said she has decided to go alone now," Mr Scindia, who is member of parliament from Gwalior, said. 

Oct 16, 2018
11:58 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also met with the family of victims who died or were injured due to police brutality in Gwalior, Bhind and  Morena, Congress tweeted. 
Oct 16, 2018
11:56 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi began the second day of his two-day tour with a visit to gurudwara Data Bandi Chhor in Gwalior. Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath were also present, news agency ANI reported.
