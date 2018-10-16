Live: Rahul Gandhi Visits Gurudwara As He Begins Madhya Pradesh Tour Day-2

Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Poll mood has set in Madhya Pradesh and both BJP and Congress have been actively campaigning in the state ahead of assembly elections.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday began his two-day tour to the poll-bound state and at an election rally, he yet again lashed at the central government over the Rafale deal, which has kicked up a political firestorm in the past few weeks. He also continued the attack on the Modi-government on the GST. But before he began training his guns at the NDA government at the centre on day-1 of his two-day Madhya Pradesh visit, he visited the Achleshwar Temple in Gwalior.

To counter Mr Gandhi's attacks, Mr Shah is also in Madhya Pradesh. Mr Shah on Monday said the state elections in Madhya Pradesh was an opportunity to overthrow Congress.

