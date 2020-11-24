"Follow All Safety Measures": Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Cyclone Nivar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress workers to provide assistance wherever needed.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25.

He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress workers to provide assistance wherever needed.

"Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Please follow all safety measures. I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need. Stay indoors, stay safe," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the late evening of November 25, the weather department said.

