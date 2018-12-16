Raghuram Rajan To Prannoy Roy On India's 3 Biggest Economic Problems: Highlights





Agrarian distress too is a huge problem, Raghuram Rajan says. "This, power and banks are the main problems," Dr Rajan says.





"We need to see agriculture as a growth engine," he says.



Lack of jobs is very serious issue, Raghuram Rajan says. "It reflects problems that even 7 per cent growth is not producing jobs. As an example, 25 million applied for 90,000 railway jobs," he adds.