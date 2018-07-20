Ragpicker's Son From Madhya Pradesh Cracks AIIMS Test In First Attempt

Asharam Choudhary (second from left) with his family.

While his father picked up rags on roads of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, his son Asharam Choudhary studied day and night to make his family's condition better. His hard work paid off and he cleared AIIMS entrance test in the first attempt. He got selected at Jodhpur AIIMS to pursue MBBS.

The 20-year-old has secured 707th all-India rank and 141st rank in the OBC category in AIIMS entrance test.

Asharam gives credit of his success to his village doctors, who he says inspired him to take up the profession. He also thanked his parents and Dakshina Foundation for supporting him financially.

This is not the first time that children from humble backgrounds have defeated all odds to achieve great heights.

Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver's daughter Prema Jayakumar topped the nation-wide Chartered Accountancy exam in her first attempt. After topping the exam, she had said, "The day I start working, I will ensure that my father can rest at home. He has always toiled for my welfare."

Gopalakrishna Ronanki, a farmer's son, secured third position in the Union Public Service Commission's civil services examination. The 30-year-old primary school teacher was once mocked for not knowing English. Coming from a very humble background, Gopalakrishna, teaches in a school in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. He said he always wanted to work for the society and for the uplift of my own family.



(With Inputs From ANI)