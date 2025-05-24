"I Wear My Colours": Raghav Chadha Backs Harvard After Trump's Foreign Students Ban

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump's recent decision to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students, and claimed the move threatens the future of international students, particularly those at Harvard University.

Taking to social media, Mr Chadha wrote, "President Trump's recent move threatens the dreams and futures of international students at Harvard and beyond. As a proud member of the Harvard community, I wear my colours to show support for inclusion and academic freedom."

Mr Chadha, an alumnus of Harvard University, expressed solidarity with students affected by the policy. "I stand with @Harvard and all international students whose dreams and futures are under threat. We must defend academic freedom and global collaboration," he added.

President Trump's recent move threatens the dreams and futures of international students at Harvard and beyond. As a proud member of the Harvard community, I wear my colours to show support for inclusion and academic freedom. I stand with @Harvard and all international students… pic.twitter.com/DCPS6yr227 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the university condemned the decision as both unlawful and unwarranted and said that the decision "imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars."

The university has filed a legal complaint and announced plans to seek a temporary restraining order as it pursues all available remedies. In a statement released on Friday, the Ofice of the President of the Harvard University said, "Yesterday, the federal government announced that it has revoked Harvard's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) and stripped the University of its authority to sponsor F- and J- visas for international students and scholars for the 2025-26 academic year. The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government's illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body."

Reassuring its international community, Harvard emphasised its commitment to defending academic freedom and pledged support to those impacted by the decision.

It added, "We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfil their dreams. We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars. The Harvard International Office will provide periodic updates as new information becomes available."

The statement further said that the government has claimed that its destructive action is based on Harvard's failure to comply with the US Department of Homeland Security's requests for information.

"In fact, Harvard did respond to the Department's requests as required by law. For those international students and scholars affected by yesterday's action, know that you are vital members of our community. You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors, our partners in the work of this great institution. Thanks to you, we know more and understand more, and our country and our world are more enlightened and more resilient. We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world," the Harvard statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House said, "Enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right." It accused Harvard leadership of turning "their once-great institution into a hotbed of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators."

In a statement to CNN, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, "They have repeatedly failed to take action to address the widespread problems negatively impacting American students and now they must face the consequences of their actions."

Harvard and the Trump administration have been engaged in a conflict for months as the administration demands the university make changes to the programming of the institution, hiring and administration to remove on-campus antisemitism and remove what it termed "racist 'diversity, equity and inclusion' practices."

The administration has targeted foreign students and employees, whom it believes were part of the contentious campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)