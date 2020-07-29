First Batch Of 5 Rafale Jets To Arrive In Ambala Today, IAF Chief To Receive Fleet: Live Updates

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets will arrive at Haryana's Ambala this afternoon after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria will be at the strategically key Ambala air base to receive the Rafale jets, India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades. A Rs 59,000-crore deal was signed on September 23, 2016 for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.
Here are the Live Updates ahead of the arrival of the Rafale jets:
The Rafale fighter jets were seen re-fuelling mid-air from a French Air Force tanker on Tuesday before their scheduled stopover at the Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates.
Indian Air Force appreciates the support provided by French Air Force for our Rafale journey back home. @Armee_de_lair@Indian_Embassy@Dassault_OnAir#Rafale#IndianAirForcepic.twitter.com/7Ec8oqOJmr- Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2020
Security has been tightened near the airbase, located around 200 km from the border with Pakistan, and large gatherings have been banned in four villages nearby. There are also restrictions on people gathering on rooftops and any filming or photography during the landing. A local MLA has urged people to light candles this evening to welcome the jets.