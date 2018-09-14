Rafale-Like Controversies Lower Nation's Esteem: Ex-Chief Of Air Staff

The stakeholders may always organise a confidential meeting and discuss it, says Arup Raha

The political slugfest between the ruling NDA and the Opposition Congress over the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal lowers the nation's prestige as the world is watching, former Chief of Air Staff Arup Raha said today.

There could always be "something wrong or something right" in such big-ticket purchases, he said.

"Such Rafale-like controversies lower a nation's esteem as the world is watching. These are big-ticket purchases. Something may be wrong or something may be right," Mr Raha told reporters on the sidelines of a defence seminar organised in the city.

The former CAS said such controversies were not good for the defence capability of a nation as the faith in the system would be lost.

"Everything is well-documented. There is nothing to hide. The stakeholders (government and the Opposition) may always organise a confidential meeting and discuss it," he said.

The Congress has been alleging that the NDA government has helped certain companies benefit from the deal.