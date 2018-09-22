Rafale Deal Live Updates: Francois Hollande's Comment Creates Controversy

Hollande on Rafale deal: Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi, saying he betrayed the country.

Updated: September 22, 2018 08:08 IST
Rafale Deal Live Updates: Francois Hollande's Comment Creates Controversy

Hollande on Rafale deal: France said it was not involved in choice of Indian partners (File)

New Delhi: 

Former French president Francois Hollande's comment that the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the India partner in the Rafale jet deal giving no choice has created a political controversy in the country. Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi, saying he betrayed the country. Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "The PM personally negotiated & changed the Rafale deal behind closed doors (sic). Thanks to Francois Hollande, we now know he personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt Anil Ambani. The PM has betrayed India. He has dishonoured the blood of our soldiers." PM Modi's bitter critic, Arvind Kejriwal, said how further can the country be taken for a ride.

On Friday, French journal Mediapart had quoted France's ex-President Francois Hollande as saying: "We did not have a say in this... the Indian government proposed this service group and Dassault negotiated with (Anil) Ambani group. We did not have a choice, we took the partner who was given to us."

The French government on Friday issued an statement, saying they were not involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners. "The French government is in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners who have been, are being, or will be selected by French companies," the statement read.

Here are the live updates on Hollande's comment on Rafale deal:


Sep 22, 2018
08:05 (IST)
NDTV spoke with French journalist Antonne Rouget, who revealed the story about former French president Francois Hollande's bombshell that the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the India partner in the multi-million dollar Rafale jet deal and not given them a choice.

He said,"We revealed the underside of the sale of the 36 Rafales manufactured by the French group Dassault for India. As part of this investigation, we questioned Francois Hollande who was the French President until 2017 and who managed this dossier personally. And he clearly told us that in the context of the discussions around the Rafale contract, the Indian partner of the Dassault group, on the sidelines, was proposed by the Indian government..."

Sep 22, 2018
08:01 (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack at the Modi government.
Sep 22, 2018
07:54 (IST)
The Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani, is manufacturing aerospace components as part of the offset component of the Rafale deal. The clause requires Rafale manufacturer Dassault to ensure that business worth around Rs. 30,000 crores is generated for the Indian defence system.
Sep 22, 2018
07:52 (IST)
On Friday, French journal Mediapart had quoted France's ex-President Francois Hollande as saying: "We did not have a say in this... the Indian government proposed this service group and Dassault negotiated with (Anil) Ambani group. We did not have a choice, we took the partner who was given to us."
Sep 22, 2018
07:50 (IST)
The French government's statement said French companies have complete freedom to choose Indian partner companies in the Rafale deal. "In accordance with India's acquisition procedure, French companies have the full freedom to choose the Indian partner companies that they consider to be the most relevant, then present for the Indian government's approval the offsets projects that they wish to execute in India with these local partners so as to fulfil their obligations in this regard," it said.
Sep 22, 2018
07:50 (IST)
Dassault Aviation in a statement said, "This offsets contract is delivered in compliance with the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 regulations. In this framework, and in accordance with the policy of Make in India, Dassault Aviation has decided to make a partnership with India's Reliance Group. This is Dassault Aviation's choice..."
