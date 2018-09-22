Francois Hollande Stands By Statement On Rafale, His Office Tells NDTV: 10 Updates

Rafale deal: India is looking to buy 36 Rafale multirole jets from France's Dassault Aviation

New Delhi: Francois Hollande, the former French president who dropped a bombshell yesterday by telling a French journal that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the India partner for the 36 Rafale jet deal, has said he stands by his statement, his office told NDTV today. His reiterated his stand even as the French government and Dassault Aviation, the maker of the Rafale jet, last night contradicted his claim to the French journal, Mediapart.