New Maharashtra Ministers Get Notice Over Plea Challenging Appointment

The Bombay High Court asked the leaders to file their reply within four weeks (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notice to newly inducted Maharashtra ministers -- Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Jaydutt Kshirsagar and Avinash Mahatekar, seeking their response to a plea challenging their appointment.

A division bench of Justices SC Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel was hearing a petition filed by advocate Satish Talekar challenging the appointment of the three leaders as ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government since they were not members of either House of the state legislature.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in October this year.

The court asked the leaders to file their reply within four weeks.

Mr Patil, who was the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had resigned from Congress. He was given the Housing portfolio.

Mr Kshirsagar, who quit NCP to join Shiv Sena, was made the Employment Guarantee and Horticulture Minister.

Republican Party of India (A) leader Avinash Mahatekar also took oath as a minister.