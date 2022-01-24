BSF Troops On India-Pakistan Border On High Alert: Top Border Force Official

Troops have begun anti-tunnel operations along the International Border at Jammu frontier (File)

BSF troops deployed on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following a threat of anti-social elements creating trouble on Republic Day, the force's Inspector General DK Boora said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had already announced two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border, he said.

DK Boora said troops have begun anti-tunnel operations along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.

"The BSF is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said while speaking to reporters.