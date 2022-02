R-Day 2022: Tableau Of Aviation And Education Ministry Declared Joint Winners

Civil Aviation Ministry's tableau exhibits the Buddhist circuit of UDAN scheme, women in aviation sector

Tableaux of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation this Republic Day 2022 have been declared as joint winners in the category of Central Ministries/Departments on Friday.

It was the first time when the Civil Aviation ministry participated in the parade.

The theme of the tableau of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was 'National Education Policy', while the tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'.

Nine tableaux of Central Ministries/Departments had participated in the parade.

Civil Aviation Ministry's beautiful tableau exhibits the Buddhist circuit of the successful UDAN scheme and the role of women in the aviation sector. The tableau was widely appreciated by the dignitaries present in the parade.

In a first, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participated in the 73rd Republic Day Parade and showcased Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) and the rich dividends it has been yielding. Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, including helicopters and water aerodromes, benefitting over 80 lakh people. Conceptualized by the Ministry and implemented by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the scheme has the objective of enhancing regional connectivity in an economically sustainable and affordable manner.

Results have been declared for best tableaux and best marching contingents of Republic Day parade 2022. Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Departments.

On the basis of the assessment of the panels, the Indian Navy marching contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been named the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the best tableau among the 12 States/UTs which participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme 'One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham'.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on 'Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on 'Meghalaya's 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs'.

The tableaux of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme 'Subhash @125' and the 'Vande Bharatam' dance group have been selected for the special prize category.

In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31, 2022.

As per popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best marching contingent among the three Services. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received maximum votes on MyGov as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

Maharashtra was voted as the best Tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme 'Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra'.

The second place went to Uttar Pradesh (popular choice), while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, on the theme 'Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir', finished third.

The tableau of the Ministry of Communication/Department of Posts was adjudged as the best tableau among Central Ministries/Departments based on people's selection. The theme of this tableau was 'India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment'.

India witnessed the Republic Day parade on January 26 wherein many tableaux of various States, UTs and government departments were seen.