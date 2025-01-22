"Civic Sense Died": Petrol Pump's Helmet Rule Enforcement Raises Questions

A petrol pump's way of enforcing the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders in Uttar Pradesh raised questions.

In a viral video, a man on a two-wheeler explains how wearing a helmet has become compulsory. "This is how it goes, India is not for beginners. In our city, wearing a helmet has become compulsory, and without one, you cannot roam around or even get fuel," the man says, before entering a petrol pump on his two-wheeler without a helmet.

The staff at the filling station, instead of refusing the service, hands him a helmet tied to a rope. After refuelling, he returns the helmet and rides away. The idea ensures that riders follow the law momentarily to get their fuel.

The video has gone viral, with some viewers finding the solution hilarious. One user commented, "Petrol pump attendants: No matter what, we shouldn't incur losses".

Another added, "Whenever someone says 'India is not for beginners,' it means we're doing something questionable".

Not everyone found the situation amusing. A concerned viewer remarked, "This is not good... Police should take action."

Someone said, "Civic sense aur moral responsibility died."

On Monday, a lineman from the electricity department was denied fuel for not wearing a helmet in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. He retaliated by cutting the power supply to the petrol pump. The lineman reportedly scaled a wall near a transformer, climbed a pole and severed the pump's power line.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing bystanders gathering near the transformer to investigate the sudden outage. Power was restored after 20 minutes, but the pump owner lodged a police complaint against the lineman.