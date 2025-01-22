Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Civic Sense Died": Petrol Pump's Helmet Rule Enforcement Raises Questions

The staff at a petrol pump, instead of refusing the service to a man without a helmet, handed him one till the time his vehicle was being refuelled.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Civic Sense Died": Petrol Pump's Helmet Rule Enforcement Raises Questions
The petrol pump staff gave a helmet to the rider for the time his vehicle was being refuelled.
New Delhi:

A petrol pump's way of enforcing the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders in Uttar Pradesh raised questions.

In a viral video, a man on a two-wheeler explains how wearing a helmet has become compulsory. "This is how it goes, India is not for beginners. In our city, wearing a helmet has become compulsory, and without one, you cannot roam around or even get fuel," the man says, before entering a petrol pump on his two-wheeler without a helmet.

The staff at the filling station, instead of refusing the service, hands him a helmet tied to a rope. After refuelling, he returns the helmet and rides away. The idea ensures that riders follow the law momentarily to get their fuel.

The video has gone viral, with some viewers finding the solution hilarious. One user commented, "Petrol pump attendants: No matter what, we shouldn't incur losses".

Another added, "Whenever someone says 'India is not for beginners,' it means we're doing something questionable".

Not everyone found the situation amusing. A concerned viewer remarked, "This is not good... Police should take action."

Someone said, "Civic sense aur moral responsibility died."

On Monday, a lineman from the electricity department was denied fuel for not wearing a helmet in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. He retaliated by cutting the power supply to the petrol pump. The lineman reportedly scaled a wall near a transformer, climbed a pole and severed the pump's power line.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing bystanders gathering near the transformer to investigate the sudden outage. Power was restored after 20 minutes, but the pump owner lodged a police complaint against the lineman.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Viral, Petrol Pump, Helmet
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.