PVR Inox Unveils India's First Luxury Dine-In Cinema At Bengaluru Mall, Check Prices

- PVR Inox launched India's first luxury dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru
- The cinema offers nine in-house food and beverage brands serving gourmet meals at seats
- Each auditorium features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby 7.1 sound, and 4K Laser projection
PVR Inox has introduced a unique concept in the Indian cinema landscape - the country's first luxury dine-in cinema. The concept revolves around creating a complete evening of cinema, food, and comfort, with a curated selection of in-house food and beverage brands designed to elevate the cinematic journey. Located in the eight-screen multiplex at M5 ECity Mall in Bengaluru, this dine-in cinema offers a diverse range of gourmet food and beverages that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your seat.
"PVR INOX introduces the country's only dine-in auditorium restaurant, conceptualised, designed, and executed entirely in-house. Guests can enjoy a curated gourmet menu prepared in live kitchens and served right at their seats. This pioneering format blends gastronomy with storytelling, transforming movie-watching into a sensorial feast and offering a compelling alternative to at-home streaming" PVR INOX said in a statement.
The dine-in cinema features nine curated food and beverage brands, including Crosta, Cine Café, Dine-In, Steamestry, Wokstar, In-Between, Frytopia, Dogfather, and Local Street. These brands offer a diverse range of cuisine, from artisanal pizzas and burgers to steamed delicacies, stir-fried dishes, and regional Indian street food. Guests can enjoy chef-curated meals directly at their seats, without having to leave the auditorium or even purchase a movie ticket.
Other Features
- The multiplex boasts lounge-style foyers with cafe-like seating, allowing moviw-goers to relax while waiting for their movies to start.
- Each auditorium is packed with state-of-the-art cinema technology, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and 4K Laser projection in every auditorium.
- Additionally, it features gaming zones and interactive VR/AR stations, catering to the younger crowd as part of its "Youthification" initiative.
"At the heart of this property is Youthification, PVR INOX's future-ready approach for young, digital-first audiences who seek more than just films. This concept brings together gaming zones, kids-first formats, lounge-style foyers, and curated food experiences," the release added.
Pricing and Packages
The pricing for the dine-in experience follows a dynamic model, varying depending on the event or content being shown. The two-seater table costs Rs 490, while the four-seater table costs Rs 990.
"However, prices may go higher for premium artists or events and lower for corporate or educational bookings. It's an extremely dynamic model," PVR said.
