PM Modi On PV Narasimha Rao: 'Remarkable Knowledge, Intellect'

Today is former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao's 100th birth anniversary

Today is former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's 100 birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the Congress party, ministers, political leaders across party lines and top industrialists paid rich tributes to PV Narasimha Rao. "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect," PM Modi wtote on Twitter. The Prime Minister also shared what he had "spoken about him (PV Narasimha Rao) during Mann Ki Baat in June last year.

Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted,"My humble tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao, an astute administrator, statesman, visionary and the undisputed torchbearer of economic reforms in India on his hundredth birth anniversary."

The Congress party, to which PV Narasimha Rao belonged, wrote in it's tribute: "We pay our tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao. He was a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations in the Indian economy and the dismantling of the License Raj. His contributions to the nation will always be remembered."

Industry leader, Anand Mahindra, posted: "My Monday Motivation is through remembering this man-who's not just under-rated, but under-appreciated. Shri Manmohan Singh is usually credited for the '91 reforms that transformed India. But in reality the pressure and courage for those reforms came from Shri PV Narasimha Rao."

Born on June 28, 1921, Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao, was a lawyer and and astute political leader. He was the ninth Prime Minister of India - from 1991 to 1996. His government is remembered for major economic transformations. With his mandate, then Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh embarked on the historic economic transition. During his tenure as the industry minister, PV Narasimha undertook several key measures like dismantling the License Raj.