Punjab's Stubble Burning Higher Than Last Year, AAP Blames Centre

Despite a range of promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab to bring down stubble burning, farm fires from September 15 to October 31 have increased by 21% compared to the same period last year, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute shows.

While Punjab's stubble burning has increased, farm fires in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have gone down during the same period. Haryana's farm fire incidents are down by 32% compared to the same period last year while UP's farm fires are down by 28%.

The AAP is in power in both Delhi and Punjab. When the Congress was in power in Punjab, the Delhi government blamed Punjab's farm fires for the pollution in Delhi. Now, they blame the centre.

Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the centre gives subsidies to farmers of all states to reduce stubble burning. Mr Rai said that instead of subsidies, the farmers need incentives to control farm fires.

"Stubble burning in Punjab is happening due to Centre as they didn't support Punjab govt, farmers to stop it," Mr Rai said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I request the UP and Haryana governments to form a regional special task force to reduce air pollution in areas adjoining Delhi like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. The pollution problem is not the state's problem. It happens due to the air system that develops," Mr Rai added.

Mr Rai said stubble burning in Punjab will come down by 50% if the centre cooperates.