Punjabi Singer Diljaan Dies In Car Accident Near Amritsar

Punjabi singer Diljaan was killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock at the death of the young singer. "It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP!" he tweeted.

Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP! pic.twitter.com/ZLxQidrO5P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 30, 2021

Mr Diljaan was traveling alone in his car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town near Amritsar early this morning, according to media reports.

The singer's vehicle collided with a truck parked on roadside. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, as per the media reports.

Mr Diljaan, who rose to fame with reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012, was set to release his new songs.

"Excited for song Tere warge2 & Hanju Coming v soon, stay tuned," he had posted on his Instagram handle two days ago.

Many prominent names from the Punjabi music industry mourned the young singer's death.