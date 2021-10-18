Punjab Woman Run Over, Cop Arrested, Chilling Hit-And-Run On CCTV

A speeding Maruti Brezza hit them and one of the women, Navjot Kaur, died.

A young woman died and her friend was critically injured when a police inspector allegedly ran them over this morning near the highway in Punjab's Jalandhar and drove off without stopping. Anger erupted in the area over the hit-and-run, with people demanding the policeman's arrest and blocking the highway, causing a massive jam.

The women were hit around 8.30 am while they were standing by a road in the Jalandhar Cantonment area, the police said. The policeman who was allegedly driving the car was identified as Amrit Pal Singh.

"We have traced the car and the driver will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police Iqbal Singh Kahlo told reporters.

A speeding Maruti Brezza hit them and one of the women, Navjot Kaur, died on the spot. The other woman is in hospital with serious wounds.

CCTV footage shows the white car careening into the women and ramming them even though they stepped back.

Soon after the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot by the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway and blocked traffic.

Navjot worked in a local Hyundai showroom.

"My daughter left for work in the morning and was crossing the road near a railway crossing when the car hit them. The sub-inspector should be charged with murder," said Navjot's mother Tejinder Kaur.

Local residents said they would not clear the highway unless Amrit Pal Singh, the inspector, was charged with murder.