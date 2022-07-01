Punjab Top Cop Requests Leave, Transfer After Back-To-Back Incidents

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), VK Bhawra, has sought central deputation and applied for two months' leave in the interim. The development comes after two back-to-back incidents - an attack on state police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The top cop in the state is expected to go on leave from July 5.

The Bhagwant Mann Singh government is facing criticism over the law and order situation in the wake of these incidents.

In May, a rocket-propelled grenade or RPG attack took place at the state police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali. Calling it a minor blast, the Punjab police said the RPG was fired from the street and it shattered the glasses at the intelligence headquarters.

Later in the same month, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, a day after his security cover was scaled back. Punjab police said that the attack seemed to be due to a gang-war. Police also said that a Canada-based gangster has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the last 10 months, Punjab has seen four DGPs.

"Punjab will be having 4th DGP in less than a year which does not augur well for the state facing multiple security challenges. Wonder how UPSC which oversees such appointments will take it," tweeted ex AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu.

The UPSC mandates a fixed tenure of at least two years for the DGP's post.

When Congress' CS Channi took over as Chief Minister, Dinkar Gupta was replaced by Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Days after Navjot Sidhu, now in jail, raised rebellion against Mr Sahota he was replaced by S Chattopadhyay. And right before the assembly polls, Mr Chattopadhyay was replaced by VK Bhawra.