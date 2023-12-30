Punjab Model Called Up For Shooting Raped In Shimla: Police

Police said a case against the accused has been registered (Representational)

A 23-year-old model from Jalandhar was allegedly raped by a youth from Ludhiana in Shimla.

According to the police, the victim informed in her complaint that she was raped by the accused on the pretext of shooting a video.

In the complaint registered by the police, the victim said that she had come to Shimla on December 22 and stayed in a hotel in Shimla at night when the accused tried to molest her.

The 23-year-old victim lodged a complaint at the New Shimla Mahila Police Station on Wednesday.

Shimla ASP Sunil Negi informed that a case against the accused has been registered under IPC 376 (Punishment for rape).

Further details are awaited.

