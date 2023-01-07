Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations

Fauja Singh Sarari was minister of Horticulture in the Punjab government.

Punjab Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet on Saturday, months after his name appeared in a case of devising an extortion plan.

Mr Sarari sent his resignation to Bhagwant Mann, who is learnt to have accepted it, according to sources.

He cited personal reasons as the reason for his resignation.

The 61-year-old ouster from the cabinet was imminent ever since an audio clip of his conversation purportedly with a close aide regarding a plan to "trap" some contractors with the help of government officials to extort money went viral on social media.

The minister, however, has claimed that the audio was "doctored" to frame him.

After this resignation, there is a possibility of a major reshuffle in the Punjab cabinet.