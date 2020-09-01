15-Year-Old Injured Teen Pulls Mobile Snatcher Off Bike In Punjab

The teen ran after the bike and dragged the pillion rider, who snatched her mobile phone, off it

A teenage girl was attacked with a sharp weapon by two motorcycle-borne thieves who tried to snatch her mobile phone but she managed to pull down one of them off the bike, CCTV footage from Punjab shows.

Kusum Kumari, 15, was returning home from tuition when the incident occurred near Jalandhar-Kapurthala road on Monday.

"The man riding pillion grabbed my hand and took my phone. I resisted and held his hand after which I followed them on their bike and grabbed the pillion rider's t-shirt. He later hit me and attacked my wrist with a sharp object,"

The girl, now injured, did not back down. She ran after the bike and dragged the pillion rider, who snatched her mobile phone, off it.

Passersby helped the teen sometime later and got hold of the accused and handed him over to the police. Ms Kumari got back her phone soon after. The teen has been admitted to a hospital.

Station House Officer Jatinder Sharma said that the accused has been identified as Avinash Kumar, 22, and has been arrested. His accomplice, who was riding the bike, is on the run and a case under Sections 389 B and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been registered against them.