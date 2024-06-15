Assam Cops Keep Hundreds Of Stolen Mobiles, Laptops On Display. But Owners...

The Guwahati police on Friday put hundreds of mobile phones and more than a dozen laptops on display that were recovered from thieves.

The electronic gadgets were publicly displayed at the Guwahati police commissionerate office in order to trace the owners of the electronic devices.

According to the police, the stolen electronic items had been lying in different police stations across the city for the past several months, but their owners never turned up to claim them.

To find out the rightful owners of the devices, the city police decided to display them and requested the owners to contact the respective police stations where they can claim ownership of the devices after submitting verified documents.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Guwahati police had posted on X: "The Guwahati Police is displaying 650 mobile phones and 16 laptops tomorrow. These were recovered from thieves and were lying in different police stations of the city due to non-traceability of the genuine owners."

Speaking with the media on Friday, Assam's DGP, G.P Singh, told them, "Today, the Guwahati City Police has run very citizen-friendly schemes where around 640 stolen mobile phones and around 14 stolen laptops recovered in the last two months were put on display for verified owners to claim them."

He further said that the electronic gadgets would be handed over to the rightful owners after completing the proper process.

According to police, only 35 rightful owners were found on the first day, and they were reunited with their lost devices.