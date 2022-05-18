Punjab Farmers Call Off Protest After Meeting With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab farmers on a protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border today said that they would end their agitation. The announcement came after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The farmers are seeking redressal of their issues, including a bonus on wheat and beginning paddy sowing from June 10. The farmers, affiliated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), had given a call for an indefinite protest along the lines of the year-long agitation at the Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws which were repealed in response to the protests.

The protesting farmers were against the Punjab government's decision to allow paddy sowing in a staggered manner from June 18 to lessen the electricity burden and conserve underground water.