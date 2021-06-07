Punjab Extends Covid Restrictions Till June 15, Some Rules Eased

Covid restrictions were today extended till June 15 in Punjab, however, with some graded relaxations. The last time they were extended was on May 6 till June 10.

The latest edition of the lockdown allows shops to stay open till 6pm while private offices may function with 50 per cent capacity. Up to 20 people will be allowed to attend gatherings such as weddings and cremations, according to the decision taken by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's government.

The government has also allowed recruitment exams, sports training, and the organising of national and international events.

Similarly, gymnasiums and restaurants will be allowed to open up after a week, though only at 50 per cent capacity. The owners and employees of such establishments have been asked to get vaccinated.