Punjab Ex-Senior Cop, 5 Others Held Guilty In 2004 Mass Suicide Case

The quantum of sentence will be announced on February 19 (Representational)

After 16 years of the crime, former Punjab Deputy Inspector General Kultar Singh along with five other police personnel were held guilty by a local court in a mass suicide case.

Hardip Singh, his wife, mother and two children allegedly committed suicide On October 31, 2004, after consuming poison.

Before the suicide, the family had written a note on walls of a room of their house and had also sent copies of the suicide note to friends and acquaintances by post.

Kultar Singh was posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police here when they committed suicide. The family blamed the police for forcing them to take the extreme step.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardev Singh was among the convicted.

The quantum of sentence will be announced on February 19.

In 2009, Punjab Human Rights Organisation activist Sarabjit Verka first brought the matter before a local court and sought justice for the victims as "police was not probing the case seriously despite having instituted three probes".