Punjab Congress Chief's Attempt At Ending Infighting At The Earliest

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar has called for a meeting with party leaders tomorrow to end the infighting at earliest, party sources have said. The senior leader was set to chair a meeting of the party's Punjab MPs today. Monday's event is likely to involve district presidents and MLAs.

"Tomorrow's meeting is to impress upon the party high command to resolve the crisis as soon as possible. Though Jakhar knows he is going to be the fall guy," sources said.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose rebellion against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sparked the crisis in the state unit, met Mr Jakhar yesterday. This has now fuelled speculation that he may have called tomorrow's meeting to show support to Mr Sidhu.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been rounding up MLAs in Punjab even as the Chief Minister was believed to be holding meetings with party MPs in Delhi to block his elevation as state Congress chief.

The Punjab Congress crisis, which began over other issues, has now become focused on Mr Sidhu's promotion. A seeming agreement reached on Saturday, following several meetings, has now evidently disappeared with both camps trying to fortify their positions.