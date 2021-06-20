Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Condoles Death Of Sikhism Scholar Dr Jodh Singh

Dr Jodh Singh's passing away has created a void in Sikh literary circles, Punjab CM said. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condoled the passing away of the Sikhism scholar Dr Jodh Singh.

Dr Jodh Singh passed away at his residence in Patiala on Sunday after a brief illness, his family said. He was 70.

He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law.

In his message, Captain Amarinder described Dr Jodh Singh as an "institution" whose immense contribution as the editor-in-chief of the "Encyclopedia of Sikhism" and translation of the Guru Granth Sahib in Hindi will be remembered.

In his death, a void has been created in the Sikh literary circles, which is difficult to fill, the CM said in a statement.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and friends, the chief minister prayed to God to give them courage to bear the loss.

Dr Jodh Singh was born at Sangatpur (Kalanaur) in Gurdaspur district and had worked as professor of Sikhism and the editor-in-chief of the "Encyclopedia of Sikhism", Punjabi University, Patiala.

His publications included the "Religious Philosophy of Guru Nanak" and "A few Sikh Doctrines Reconsidered".

