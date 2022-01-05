'There Was No Security Lapse, Regret PM Had To Return': Punjab's Channi

There was no security lapse, stressed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's car was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes. The Chief Minister expressed regret that the PM had to return.

"The Prime Minister's convoy was stopped way before the spot where protesters were sitting. To lift any protest it takes at least 10-20 mins. The PM was informed about it and also offered a different route but he chose to leave," said the Chief Minister at a press conference.

At 3 pm today, the news broke that the PM had abandoned plans to attend a rally in Ferozpur. At the event, union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on stage that Mr Modi would not make it "due to some reasons."

In an escalating political clash in election season, the BJP has accused Punjab's ruling Congress of trying to harm the Prime Minister. The Congress, however, raised possible lapses by PM Modi's elite security.