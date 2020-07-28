Punjab Chief Minister Condemns Attempts To Convert Gurdwara Into Mosque In Pakistan

Amarinder Singh condemned Pakistan's attempts to convert Lahore gurdwara into mosque (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today condemned the attempts being made to convert a famous gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore into a mosque.

"Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into a mosque."

"Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine where Bhai Taru Singh made the supreme sacrifice in 1745.

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert the gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar into a mosque.



