Punjab Chief Minister Spends Night At Gurdwara Where He Stayed In 2016

Charanjit Singh Channi reached the gurdwara at 6.40 pm and paid obeisance there. (File)

In an attempt to relive his old days, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is spending the Thursday night at the same gurdwara where he had stayed during a cycle yatra in 2016.

The Punjab Chief Minister's office today informed that Mr Channi, who was then the leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, had embarked on a cycle yatra across the nook and corner of the state "to sensitize people against the anti-people policies of the SAD-BJP government".

"When the cycle yatra had reached Moga, (Mr) Channi had stayed in Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Tega Singh at village Chandpurana (Moga) in the night. However, after assuming the charge as Chief Minister, Channi, who visited Moga today to participate in several events, while departing from convention chose the same Gurdwara for staying at night instead of any Hotel, rest house or palatial house of party leader," read a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

Mr Channi reached the gurdwara at 6.40 pm and paid obeisance there along with Baba Gurdeep Singh, the main sewadar of the gurdwara. He also took part in langar on the premises of the gurdwara. On the occasion, he was given a siropa (robe of honour) by Baba Gurdeep Singh.

The Chief Minister said that visiting this place again, after around four years, has given him a lot of mental satisfaction. He said he was blessed to have got an opportunity to pay reverence at this abode of God, which has a lot of significance in his life.

Mr Channi was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Sadiq, MLA Dr Harjot Kamal and others.