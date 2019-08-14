'Shocked At Ranjit Singh Statue Vandalisation In Lahore': Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh tweeted on the statue vandalisation. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condemned the vandalisation of Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore and "strongly" urged the Pakistani government to take action against the accused.

"Shocked at the vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue at the Shahi Qila in Lahore. The desecration of the statue of our most respected Sikh ruler is highly condemnable. Strongly urge the @pid_gov to bring the culprits to book," Mr Singh tweeted.

The statue was vandalised in Shahi Qila area in Lahore over the weekend by two men who were motivated, as the police said, "on the basis of religious biases."

One of the two men pretended he was disabled and carried a wooden stick in order to support himself. The other man allegedly helped him walk into the fort when it was routinely opened for visitors on Saturday.

The two went straight up to the statue, which was unveiled in June, and started attacking it. One of the sculpture's arms were among the parts which sustained damage.

They were immediately captured by the security guards and handed over to the police.

A case was registered against the two men who claimed to be the reincarnations of Mahmud of Ghazni.

