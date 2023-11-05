Punjab BJP Leader Files Police Complaint Against Colleague Over Gurdwara Remarks

BJP leader Sandeep Dayma has apologised after facing flak for his remarks (File)

BJP leaders in Punjab on Sunday sought the expulsion of their party colleague, Sandeep Dayma, over his remarks on gurdwaras at a rally in Rajasthan's Tijara.

The women's wing chief of the Punjab BJP, Jai Inder Kaur, filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police today against Mr Dayma, a leader from Rajasthan.

While senior BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sought strict action against Sandeep Dayma, the party's Punjab unit chief, Sunil Jakhar, said the Rajasthan leader's outburst cannot be condoned.

A controversy erupted in Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls when Mr Dayma targeted gurdwaras at a rally on November 1.

He reportedly said the gurdwaras that have come up in the state will become "open sores" and should be uprooted.

The BJP leader has since apologised after facing flak for his remarks.

Sunil Jakhar said he has apprised the party leadership of Mr Dayma's reprehensible statement.

"The outburst of the Rajasthan leader against the religious sentiments of fellow citizens cannot be condoned. I have apprised central leadership of the hurt caused to people by his reprehensible statement.

"State BJP unit has recommended exploring all options to ensure no repetition of such misconduct takes place as no apology would assuage the hurt and anger caused by this insensitive remark," Mr Jakhar said on X.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also sought strict action against Mr Dayma for his remarks and said people like Sandeep Dayma, who speak mindlessly and make vicious statements, should have no place in a party like the BJP.

His apology has served no purpose as it had already caused immense hurt to well-meaning people, said Captain Singh, a member of the BJP's national executive.

Not only should he be expelled from the party, but legal action must also be taken against him, he said.

A few days ago, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also condemned the Rajasthan BJP leader's remarks.

