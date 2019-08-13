Protests In Punjab Against Demolition Of Delhi's Ravidas Temple, Schools Shut

Punjab bandh: Educational institutes have been shut in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur.

Protests continued in Punjab by the members of Ravidas community after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of a temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas in Delhi's Tughlakabad.

Punjab bandh or a state-wide shutdown has been called by the community members in several parts of the state that has impacted traffic on Jalandhar-New Delhi highway.

A holiday has been issued for the educational institutions in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur.

Due to the declaration of the bandh, the Punjab School Education Board has postponed the class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations scheduled for Tuesday. The rescheduled dates will be released soon. The board has postponed the class 10 Mathematics examination and class 12 Political Science, Business Studies and Physics examination.

Protest marches were taken out by the community members on Monday that led to shutdown of shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh. Leaders from the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal said they would help resolve the issue amicably.

The Delhi Development Authority or DDA in a statement issued on Monday, said the "structure was removed as per the orders of the Supreme Court".

"The standing semi-permanent structure was dismantled peacefully without any resistance or use of force in the presence of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti members," the development authority said in the statement.

The development authority said the top court in a case titled "Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti vs Union of India", had on August 9 observed that "serious breach" has been committed by the Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the court.

"Therefore, the Honourable Supreme Court ordered that the premises be vacated and the structure be removed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with the help of police," it said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to pacify the situation after the members of the community called for a nationwide shutdown on August 13 besides observing Independence Day as "black day".

