Navjot Sidhu Tells NDTV 'Will Abide By Rahul-Ji' After Chief Minister Pick

"Did Mahatma Gandhi have a post?" Navjot Sidhu questioned today.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, seen as the big contender for the top post in Punjab since he joined the Congress and the architect of much turmoil over it, refuted the perception a day after Rahul Gandhi named Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's candidate for the job. "I did not join the Congress for a post, I gave up the post," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Asked if he was taken aback when Rahul Gandhi made the announcement on Sunday, he said, "Why would I? Do you need a post to change people's lives? Did Mahatma Gandhi have a post? Did Vinoba Bhave have a post? All those who fought for Narmada, did they have a post?"

"There is no permanent name and fame," he added.

Since he joined the party from the BJP ahead of the 2017 polls, Mr Sidhu has been in collision course with two Chief Ministers -- Amarinder Singh, who was unseated after a year-long tussle with Mr Sidhu and his successor, the current Chief Minister Channi.

Asked if he has made peace with the party's decision or he still felt that justice was not done to him, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "I have always believed that Rahul-ji Priyanka ji-and Madam Sonia will make judicious decision".

Underscoring that he had no regrets about what is now past, he cited a superhit Bollywood song by Asha Bhonsle -- "Aage bhi jaane na tu".

At a virtual rally in Ludhiana on Sunday after weeks of infighting between the party's two top leaders, Rahul Gandhi had announced the name of Mr Channi as "people's pick".

Making it clear that it was not his decision, Mr Gandhi said, "I asked Punjab's people, youth, members of working committee... Punjabis told us that we need a person who can understand the poor".

Before the announcement, Mr Sidhu had declared that he would abide by Mr Gandhi's decision, but also added that he does not wish to be a "showpiece".

Later, Mr Channi -- older to Mr Sidhu by a few months -- was seen touching his feet and later, explicitly said, "You will do whatever you want to do". Many felt it was a harbinger of things to come.

Today Mr Sidhu told NDTV that he is just sticking to his word. "I gave a word to Priyanka ji... that I will stand by them. I believe in that ideology. My father accepted Nehru ji's ideology. There was no intrusion in the party. But Rahul ji got me," he said.