'For First Time...': Navjot Sidhu On Congress Move For Punjab Polls

Navjot Sidhu was appointed chairman of the party's Punjab Election Committee this week. (File photo)

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today shared application forms for the selection of candidates for polls in the state early next year, flagging one "historic" step.

Mr Sidhu, appointed chairman of the party's Punjab Election Committee this week, said the party has decided not to take application fees from candidates.

"Application forms will be accepted for selecting Congress candidates with immediate effect till 20th December ... It is historic that for the first time that no application fees will be taken from the applicants," Mr Sidhu said in a Koo post.

On Thursday, after meeting with state's election committee, Mr Sidhu had said that the party's screening committee will hold meetings starting Friday and candidates will be given tickets based on merit.

"Congress is a secular party in which discussions and debates are properly conducted. It has been decided to give tickets keeping in view the merit. Tickets will be given to the winning candidates. Congress is a secular party that follows a proper procedure. Tickets will be given on merit," Mr Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ajay Maken, who is the chairman of the screening committee constituted by the party in the state, will be meeting 30-40 people on Friday, he said.

He also said that the party will fight the polls with everyone's involvement.

"Congress will come together as one, decide roles, give responsibility to every leader and worker, and fight this election. With every passing day, we are becoming stronger," he said.

Besides Navjot Sidhu, the all-important Punjab Pradesh Election Committee include chief minister and CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, chairperson of the coordination committee, Sunil Jakhar, chairman of the campaign committee, and Pratap Singh Bajwa, chairman of the manifesto committee.

Former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Shyam Sunder Arora, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and PPCC vice president Gurpreet Kangar and MLAs Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Navtej Singh Cheema have also been made members of the panel.

All MPs from Punjab, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are also members of the panel, besides all ministers of the Punjab government.

The panel will take all election-related decisions of the party ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, which are slated early next year.

With inputs from agencies