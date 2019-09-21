Congress Will Win All 4 Bypolls In Punjab, Says Amarinder Singh

"The people of Punjab will give their approval to Congress," Amarinder Singh said. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today expressed confidence that the Congress will win all the four assembly bypolls in Punjab and said it is the only party that can ensure the state's development

Bypolls in Punjab's Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian assembly seats will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

"Congress is prepared to fight the bypolls and its campaign will revolve around the state government's progressive and welfare schemes," Mr Singh told reporters at an event in Ludhiana.

"The people of Punjab will once again put a seal of electoral approval on the Congress, which has proved itself in the last two and a half years of governance. It is the only party equipped to ensure the development of Punjab," he added.

He said the people of the state will reject the regressive and divisive politics of opposition parties.

Bypolls are in Punjab are likely to be a three-cornered fight among the AAP, the SAD-BJP combine and the ruling Congress which is looking to maintain its winning momentum in Punjab.

