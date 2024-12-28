Advertisement
INDIA
World
Pune School Principal Drowns Off Beach During Picnic Trip In Maharashtra

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when Dharmendra Deshmukh, principal of Mahatma Jyotirao High School in Pune's Haveli taluka, was swimming along with some teachers while out on a picnic at Kashid beach in Murud.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway. (Representational)
Alibag:

The principal of a Pune-based school drowned off Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when Dharmendra Deshmukh, principal of Mahatma Jyotirao High School in Pune's Haveli taluka, was swimming along with some teachers while out on a picnic at Kashid beach in Murud, the official informed.

"Teachers accompanying Deshmukh and the beach rescue team brought him out of water and rushed him to the primary health centre in Borli. He was shifted to Alibag civil hospital where doctors declared him dead," the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Murud police station official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.