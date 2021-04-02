Pune 6 pm-6 am Curfew From Tomorrow For A Week; Only Home Delivery

Faced with an alarming spike in Covid cases authorities in Maharashtra's Pune have ordered a 12-hour curfew starting 6 am tomorrow for a period of at least one week, with a review scheduled for next Friday. Religious places, hotels and bars, shopping malls, and movie theatres will all remain closed for the next seven days, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said Friday afternoon.

Only home deliveries of food, medicines and other essential services will be allowed in this period.

Pune is among the worst-affected areas in India as a result of a renewed wave of infections.

Late Thursday night Pune authorities confirmed 8,011 new coronavirus cases had been detected, pushing the total caseload to nearly 5.5 lakh. This was the second consecutive 24-hour period in which Pune reported over 8,000 new cases.

On Wednesday, the district reported 8,605 new cases - its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began in December 2019.

"Of the total number of new cases, 4,103 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the caseload has gone up to 2,73,446," officials said.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has issued an order to private hospitals to make 80 per cent of beds available for COVID-19 patients.

"Pune Municipal corporation has issued an order for private hospitals to make 80 per cent of the beds available for COVID patients. Apart from this, the administration has also deputed dedicated officers at hospitals to look after complaints of patients and their relatives," Mr Mohol told ANI.

"Presently, there is no serious need of imposing lockdown. Instead testing, tracing and vaccination drives have to be increased, which we are doing already," he added.

The Mayor, however, warned that if the spike in cases could not be controlled soon, stricter measures, including a lockdown, may follow.

With input from ANI