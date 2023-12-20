Pune Man Arrested For Harassing Korean Vlogger After Video Goes Viral

In the disturbing footage, a man can be seen putting his hand around Kelly's neck.

The man who harassed a South Korean vlogger in Pune has been arrested, police said. The incident dates back to Diwali in November when a South Korean vlogger named Kelly faced harassment while recording a video in the Ravet area of Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad.

The accused's actions were captured on camera and later went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Police swiftly took action, leading to his arrest.

According to ACP Satish Mane, the arrest was made following the widespread circulation of the video on social media platforms. In the disturbing footage, a man can be seen putting his hand around Kelly's neck and behaving inappropriately while she attempts to engage with locals at a market.

The crime branch of Pimpri Chinchwad Police tracked down the suspect in the Ravet area and arrested him on Tuesday.

The video shows Kelly conversing with shopkeepers and customers at a local shop while sipping coconut water. Suddenly, a man intrudes and grabs her, placing his hand around her neck.

A second man joins in, and the first one instructs him to stay closer, exacerbating the distressing situation. Despite Kelly's attempts to distance herself, the harasser persists, making her visibly uncomfortable. In the clip, she expresses her need to leave the area, stating, "I have to run from here," and adds, "They really like to hug."

In a similar incident, two men were arrested last year for harassing another South Korean vlogger in Mumbai.