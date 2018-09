Bhima-Koregaon: The Pune Police got 90 days to file the chargesheet against activists

A court in Pune has given the city police 90 more days to file a chargesheet against four activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon case. The police sought more time to file the chargesheet against Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Rona Wilson, who are accused of being directly responsible for the violence in the Maharashtra village on January 1.