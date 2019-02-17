Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of Soldier Killed In Pulwama Terror Attack

Yogi Adityanath with family of Pankaj Tripathi, a CRPF soldier killed in Pulwama. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited the family CRPF constable Pankaj Tripathi, who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday. He assured the soldier's family of all possible help.

More than 40 CRPF personnel died after a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed a car full of explosives into a convoy passing through the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to the soldier and assured his family that their all their demands would be fulfilled. The soldier's father has requested the government for a primary school job for his daughter-in-law, his younger son and wife and a road for their. village

The Uttar Pradesh government Rs 25 lakh for the families of soldiers, one acre land for cultivation and a government job for a family member.

"We lost our soldiers in a cowardly attack. The entire country is fighting against terrorism and those who promote it will get befitting reply," Yogi Adityanath said.

"This is new India and it knows to protect the honour of its citizens," he said.