'We Will Ensure Answers Are Given': Rahul Gandhi On Pulwama Terror Attack

Pulwama terror attack: Rahul Gandhi said the sacrifice of CRPF jawans will never be forgotten. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack will not go in vain and asserted that "we will ensure answers are given".

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

"We can never forget the martyrs of Pulwama. Their sacrifice and that of their families will not go in vain -- we will ensure answers are given. Jai Hind," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Days after the Pulwama attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack.

