Myanmar Condemns Pulwama Terror Attack

Myanmar on Monday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs said, "Myanmar strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February, 2019 that claimed many lives and caused a number of injuries."

"Myanmar has consistently condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stands together with the international community in the fight against this grave global danger," the statement said.

The Government of People's of Republic of the Union of Myanmar expressed its deepest the condolences to the bereaved families of the victims as well as to the government and people of Republic of India, the statement stated.