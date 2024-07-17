Puja Khedkar's Disability Document Has Factory Address, Ration Card Proof

Puja Khedkar's selection for the IAS has come under the scanner and the Centre has started a probe

In yet another addition to the series of revelations in the row surrounding trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, questions are now being raised on a disability certificate issued to her by a Pune hospital. This is among the several disability certificates that have emerged over the last couple of weeks after her selection into civil service came under the scanner.

She had submitted two certificates issued by the Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital in 2018 and 2021 to the UPSC. She had also applied for a disability certificate from Aundh government hospital in Pune in 2022, but the application was rejected after medical tests.

The disability certificate issued by Pune's Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital is dated August 24, 2022. It mentions Ms Khedkar's address as "Plot No 53, Dehu Alandi Road, Talawade, Pimpri Chinchwad" in Pune district. But at this location, there is no house, but a factory named Thermoverta Engineering Company. Interestingly, Ms Khedkar's Audi car, which has been seized after she illegally used a red-blue beacon on it, is registered in the name of this company.

Also, while the government has mandated Aadhaar for getting disability certificates, Ms Khedkar's certificate mentions that the document she produced was a ration card.

The certificate states that she is "a case of Locomotor Disability" and that the "diagnosis in her case is Old ACL tear with left knee instability". This means an injury in the Anterior Cruciate Ligament -- one of the ligaments that helps stabilise the knee joint.

Ms Khedkar's certificate mentions extent of disability as 7 per cent.

The Big Question

The disability certificate raises questions on how Ms Khedkar managed to get relaxations during her civil service selection. The 32-year-old had sought relaxation under "person with benchmark disability" category. But UPSC rules identify a "person with benchmark disability" as one with "not less than forty per cent" disability. Ms Khedkar's certificate mentions the extent of her disability as 7 per cent, much lower than the UPSC threshold.

Earlier, she had skipped multiple appointments in Delhi for medical check-up to verify her disability certificate and then submitted a report from a private facility.

The office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Pune, has now asked police to check the authenticity of the certificates submitted by Ms Khedkar. The Centre, too, has started an investigation to verify her candidature.

How It All Began

Puja Khedkar's troubles started last month when Pune collector Dr Suhas Diwase wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, flagging many demands by the 2023-batch trainee IAS officer.

Ms Khedkar, he said, had been demanding a separate cabin, a car, residential quarters and a peon before she joined work at the collectorate.

The collector pointed out in the letter that she is on a two-year probation and is not entitled to these benefits. Ms Khedkar was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at the collector's office when he was on leave. Amid the row, she was transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector.

The allegations of unreasonable demands proved to be a can of worms as her selection for civil service came under the scanner.

Yesterday, authorities at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration put Ms Khedkar's training on hold and recalled her for "necessary action".

The Fightback

Ms Khedkar has alleged a media trial against her and said the "truth will come out" after she presents her case before the probe commitee set up by the Centre.

"I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all," she told the media recently. The Constitution, she said, is based on the fact that you are innocent until proven guilty. "So proving me guilty by media trial is wrong on everybody's part," the trainee IAS officer said.

She has also filed a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase, who had written to the Chief Secretary flagging her alleged demands for perks. This complaint has been forwarded to Pune Police, but an FIR is yet to be registered.