Puducherry Chief Minister 'Intimidates' Officers To Enact Orders: AIADMK

The AIADMK in Puducherry today charged Chief Minister V Narayanasamy with "intimidating" officials to implement government orders lest they should face contempt of court proceedings.

Addressing reporters, the AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the Chief Minister was adopting "intimidatory tactics" after the Madras High Court had held that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the Union Territory.

The AIADMK leader Anbalagan also termed as "amusing and untenable" the Chief Minister's stand that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi could not go on appeal against the High Court order. "It is the right of any individual to go on appeal and the stand of the Chief Minister that Lt Governor could not go on appeal without prior concurrence of the government is utterly unacceptable and amusing."

In the wake of the order of the High Court, the Chief Minister had been telling officials that they would face contempt proceedings if they did not fall in line with the decisions of the government, he said "this is a clear case of intimidating the officials".

Referring to the statement of Mr Narayanasamy that the K Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu would fall after the results of the by-elections, the AIADMK leader said, "Narayanasamy has no right to speak about the neighbouring state as all the matters pertaining to the AIADMK are utterly internal issues."

Mr Anbalagan further said Mr Narayanasamy should concentrate on keeping Congress legislators together as after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23, the Congress government would fall like a pack of cards.



