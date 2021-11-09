'Public Won't Forget Easily': Mayawati On Hike In Fuel Prices

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said fuel prices had increased by a record high. (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the increase in fuel prices and said that the public will not forget this easily.

"The way prices of petrol and diesel have increased by a record high in last few days and the way inflation has increased in the country, the public will not forget this easily," said Mayawati.

Further, she alleged that the prices which have been reduced right now will again increase once the upcoming elections in different states are over.

"Now that due to fear of defeat in the assembly elections to be held in many states, the prices they (BJP) have reduced, will be recovered back from by public with interest, by this (BJP) party, once the elections are over. The people should remember this too," she added.

The seven states that are slated to go to Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

