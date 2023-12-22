Psychological Tests Of Parliament Breach Accused To Ascertain Their Intent

The tests have a question-answer format and are conducted by psychiatrists. (File)

The six accused in the parliament security breach case will undergo psychoanalysis tests, a key assessment of their behaviour that may help the investigators ascertain their intent and motives behind the smoke scare incident.

One of the six accused was taken to the forensic science laboratory yesterday for the test. Others will also undergo the test one by one.

Psychoanalysis means psychological assessment, which is done on undertrials to understand their habits, routine, and behaviour.

The tests have a question-answer format and are conducted by psychiatrists. On the basis of the answers given by the accused, the psychiatrists and investigators try to figure out the purpose behind committing a crime.

This test takes about three hours and is conducted at the Central Bureau of Investigation's forensic lab and FSL Rohini.

The recent cases in which psychoanalysis was done on the accused by the Delhi Police were the Shraddha Walkar murder and the Shahbad Dairy murder case.

A total of six people have been arrested so far in connection with the smoke scare incident in the parliament last week.

The accused have told police that their objective was to draw attention to the Manipur unrest, unemployment and farmers' issues. Police, however, have said they are investigating all angles.

The main four accused arrested from the parliament complex on December 13 were remanded to another 15 days' police custody yesterday. The alleged mastermind had surrendered a day later while

The arrested accused include Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, who trespassed into the Lok Sabha, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, who used smoke canisters outside parliament, Lalit Jha, believed to be a mastermind of the security breach, and Mahesh Kumawat, who allegedly helped Jha.

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie who happens to be the son of a retired police officer, was detained from Karnataka yesterday. He is a friend of Manoranjan and was named by him during the interrogation, sources said.